CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.27 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.