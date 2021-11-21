CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.16 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

