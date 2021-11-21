Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.