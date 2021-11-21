Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 7,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,014,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

