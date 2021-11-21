Cue Biopharma’s (CUE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

