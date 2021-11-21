Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

MSGE stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.