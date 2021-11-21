Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,754 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $20,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

