Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,142 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.