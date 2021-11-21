Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,943 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

HCSG stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

