Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.