Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 51,833 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,833 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 276,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $4,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 470,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

