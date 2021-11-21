CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of CUBE opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

