CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

