CSFB Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.74.

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.23 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$51.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.19. The company has a market cap of C$59.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $612,308.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

