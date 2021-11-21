CryptoVerificationCoin Price Down 85.3% Over Last Week (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 86.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 85.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $55,250.59 and approximately $262.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00082394 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000789 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

