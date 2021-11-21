Crypterium (CRPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.02 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

