Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 14th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,414.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

