Critical Survey: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) vs. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akouos and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Akouos currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.09%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $49.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Akouos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akouos is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Akouos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akouos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akouos and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.17) -3.74 Intra-Cellular Therapies $22.81 million 143.85 -$227.01 million ($3.21) -12.55

Akouos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Akouos has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akouos and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akouos N/A -26.06% -23.41% Intra-Cellular Therapies -367.06% -44.88% -40.26%

Summary

Akouos beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

