Critical Survey: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) vs. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MSCI and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 Fiverr International 1 2 3 0 2.33

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $641.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $226.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than MSCI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSCI and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 31.94 $601.82 million $8.25 79.62 Fiverr International $189.51 million 30.68 -$14.81 million ($1.48) -109.60

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78% Fiverr International -19.57% -9.25% -3.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSCI beats Fiverr International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

