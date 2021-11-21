Critical Comparison: Pacific Valley Bank (PVBK) vs. Its Competitors

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS: PVBK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Valley Bank to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million $3.25 million 11.09 Pacific Valley Bank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.40

Pacific Valley Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. Pacific Valley Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Valley Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank Competitors 1572 7389 6654 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Pacific Valley Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Valley Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pacific Valley Bank competitors beat Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.