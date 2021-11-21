Critical Analysis: ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) and Its Rivals

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS: ARFXF) is one of 42 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProMIS Neurosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -40.40% ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -$4.23 million -6.46 ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -46.19

ProMIS Neurosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences’ rivals have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors 124 821 1680 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given ProMIS Neurosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProMIS Neurosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences rivals beat ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

