Critical Analysis: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and ADC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $3.27 billion 4.64 -$560.10 million ($1.42) -22.61 ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 672.43 -$246.29 million ($3.28) -6.96

ADC Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -14.56% 5.79% 2.74% ADC Therapeutics N/A -94.51% -48.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elanco Animal Health and ADC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 0 5 5 0 2.50 ADC Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.56%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

ADC Therapeutics beats Elanco Animal Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

