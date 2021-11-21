Credit Suisse Group Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $200.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 401,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,676,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

