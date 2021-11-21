Credit Suisse Group Boosts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $139.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

