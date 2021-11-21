Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

