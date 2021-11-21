Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SII opened at $44.88 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.