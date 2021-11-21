Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.