Credit Suisse AG Buys 895 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Several research firms have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

