Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after buying an additional 574,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,607,000 after buying an additional 204,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 87,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

