Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

