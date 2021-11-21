Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.