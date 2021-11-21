Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,557,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 1,101,006 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,049,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after buying an additional 512,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,998.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 546,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 528,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.37 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

