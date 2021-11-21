Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $73,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Snowflake by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.76.

NYSE SNOW opened at $392.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

