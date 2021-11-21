Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $52,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

