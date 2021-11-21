Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,650 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omeros were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omeros by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Omeros by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.88 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $492.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

