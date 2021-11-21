Craig B. Glidden Sells 7,204 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GM stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

