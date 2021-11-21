CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.