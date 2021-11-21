CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

