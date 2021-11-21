CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $325.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $327.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

