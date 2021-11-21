CRA Financial Services LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Visa by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Visa by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 277,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

