CRA Financial Services LLC Has $14.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.43.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.