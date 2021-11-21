CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 98 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $520,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $341.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

