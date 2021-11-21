Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 93,454.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Covanta were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

