Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coty by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Coty by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

