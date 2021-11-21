Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 277,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $391.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

