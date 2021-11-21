Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

