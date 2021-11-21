Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 212,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $193.61 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.96 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average of $266.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.