Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,675 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

