Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Up 43.8% in October

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 911,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

