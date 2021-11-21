Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

